MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, card skimmers are showing up all over Middle Georgia.

The magnetic strip and the chip on our cards make us vulnerable for fraudulent activity.

- Advertisement -

Kelvin Collins, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, suggests we use gas stations and ATMs that we are familiar with.

He urges people not to use a debit card at a gas pump.

Instead, use a separate credit card strictly for gas. That way if someone does steal your information, it is easier to cancel.

Related Article: Warner Robins among Georgia cities with cheapest gas

If you believe someone stole your account information, close the account immediately.

Collins says that you neither want to use your debit card nor give the scammer automatic access to your account.

“They make skimmers that are harder to detect nowadays. The main goal the Better Business Bureau wants to stress is to lessen your chances of becoming a victim,” Collins said.

The best thing you can do is report suspicious activity.

Communications Specialist with Wells Fargo Jamee Nelson says banks work hard to protect their customers.

Nelson urges everyone to check their accounts frequently. She also encourages consumers to download online banking apps to make it easier to shut your card off.

If you suspect anything odd, go into your branch and talk with someone.