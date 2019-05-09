41Today: Bonefish Grill with Mother’s Day Brunch

Bonefish Grill is helping with the perfect Mother's Day gift -- the blissful combination of breakfast and lunch.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bonefish Grill is helping with the perfect Mother’s Day gift — the blissful combination of breakfast and lunch.

The restaurant is recreating the perfect brunch dish at home to treat mom with their Crème Brulee French Toast. It includes an orange zest batter, served with fresh whipped cream, mint, fresh seasonal berries and Applewood bacon.

Bonefish Grill’s Cucumber Spa Spritz is light, refreshing and only a 100 calories.

This idea is perfect to serve on Mother’s Day!

Crème Brulee French Toast (with Grand Marnier)

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Loaf Baguette Bread

4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

1 ½ Cups Half and Half

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation

Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12 each 1” thick slices that are 4” long.

Combine the egg yolks, eggs, half and half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl and whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy.

Place the baguette slices in a rectangular baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 additional minutes. Drain excess egg mixture from the bread slices.

Working in four small batches, melt ½ Tbsp. butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn slices over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Place baguette slices on a broiler pan. Repeat until all the baguette slices are cooked.

Evenly sprinkle sugar over each baguette slice.

Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly, but be careful not to scorch or burn the bread.

Arrange baguette slices on a warm platter and serve with Mascarpone whipped cream.

TIP- Fresh berries and warm syrup are additional options as well or rich chocolate ganache if you’re feeling truly sinful.

Cucumber Spa Spritz

Ingredients: Volume:

Cucumber Vodka 1 oz.

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur .5 oz.

House-made Sour 1 oz.

Fresh Cucumber 3 wheels

Soda Water 1 oz.

Fresh Mint 1 sprig

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint vodka, St. Germain, house-made sour and fresh cucumber topped with soda and garnished with mint.

Procedure:

Shake fresh cucumber, spirits & sour with ice.

Pour into serving glass.

Top with soda water and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

Helpful Hints:

We use Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint Vodka, but you can also infuse your favorite vodka with fresh cucumbers.

Spritz’s are a fun cocktail to make at home. Try swapping the cucumber for a fresh seasonal berry and see what tasty combinations you can come up.

Fun Fact: This cocktail is light, refreshing and at only a 100 calories you don’t have to feel guilty for enjoying. Perfect for your next Brunch party!