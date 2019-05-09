Cat of the Week: Meridian

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a six week old kitten named Meridian!

- Advertisement -

While she is small, Meridian is a ball of energy that is ready to find a forever home! She is a couple of weeks away from being ready for adoption, but this little bundle of joy would be perfect for someone seeking a pet that they want to love on. Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Ashleigh Allen said that Meridian would also go well with a family that is looking to give lots of attention to one pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Meridian or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!