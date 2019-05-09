Choir teacher heads to U.S. strongman competition

A choir teacher in Bettendorf, Iowa possesses much more than a strong voice. In fact, he's set to compete in the U.S. Strongman Competition next month. KWQC's Sarah Jones reports.

(KWQC) A choir teacher in Bettendorf, Iowa possesses much more than a strong voice.

After only a year of training, David Baxter won the Anvil Strongman Competition in Cedar Rapids last month.

- Advertisement -

He’s now headed to the US Strongman National Competition on June 8, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Just a few days later, he’ll appear in Beauty and the Beast at QC Music Guild in Moline which hits the stage on June 14, 2019.

Baxter says he wants to encourage others to do what they love and not be limited by the boxes society has created.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vMWsrd