MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Doom has canceled the remainder of their games for the 2019 season, CEO Kevin Adkins confirms.

Adkins says the reason is because he wants to take the arena football team in a different direction and move it to McDonough, Georgia.

