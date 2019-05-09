Money Matters: May deals

(CNN)- From Mother’s Day gifts, to swimwear, and even produce — there are plenty of bargains to be had in May.

Deal news recently listed where to find the best prices–

Let’s start with Mother’s Day — it’s this Sunday.

Expect prices on traditional gifts like flowers, jewelry, and perfume to be higher leading up to the day.

But if you’re looking for something different for mom, check out Groupon’s deals.

Last year it slashed prices by 20% for local deals.

And now’s a good time to look for bargains on swimwear before summer gets here.

Deal News says to look for Victoria’s Secret to take up to 50% off some items.

And Amazon may have accessories like goggles for as little as $7 – maybe even less.

And in-season fruits and veggies are priced to sell.

Look for good prices on everything from apricots to zucchini.

May is generally not the best time to buy a grill — Labor Day offers the best deals.

But if you have to have one, look for prices about 25% cheaper at home depot early in the month.

For other items on sales, and where to find the best deals, check out dealnews.com.