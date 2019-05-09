WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix and a pedestrian.

The incident happened on South Houston Lake Road and Feagin Mill Road in Warner Robins.

Authorities identified the pedestrian as Henri Deshaun Lee. They identified the driver of the car as Victoria Lee Giddens.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2080.