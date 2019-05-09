Scattered storms likely in Middle Georgia to end the week

Showers pushed in across Middle Georgia this evening, bringing some much needed rain to the area. More rain is on the way through the weekend as well.



Scattered storms will once again pop up across the area through the day on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures staying mainly in the mid 80’s. It will also be staying muggy through the weekend.



Mother’s Day will bring off and on showers and storms to the area on Sunday. Heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning will be possible as a cold front moves through by Sunday evening.



Overall rain totals will be low across Middle Georgia. While our chances for rain will hang on through the weekend, we are expecting less than 1″ of rain between now and Monday.