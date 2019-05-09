Showers and storms return this evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It will be a mostly sunny and dry afternoon across Middle Georgia, but showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the area during the late evening hours.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon we will see the trend above above normal temperatures continue. Temperatures will once again top out in the middle and upper 80’s before falling into the middle 60’s overnight tonight. For the most part, Thursday will be dry, but showers and a few thunderstorms will roll in around sunset this evening and hang around through about midnight. Severe weather is not expected with this system.

TOMORROW.

Better chances for rain across Middle Georgia begin tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the Peach State. Rain chances tomorrow afternoon and evening are running at just about 40%. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and that will allow the temperatures during the afternoon hours to stay in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Mother’s Day weekend is going to be pretty soggy as an unsettled weather pattern hangs around Middle Georgia. A stationary front will take shop in northwest Georgia late on Friday and waves of weather disturbances will move along the front all weekend long bringing showers and thunderstorms to our area. On Sunday afternoon a cold front will sweep through and clear everything out of Middle Georgia. A few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning, but by the afternoon we will be drying out under a partly sunny sky.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).