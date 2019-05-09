Sinclair Christian Academy will not reopen for 2019-2020 school year

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents received a letter in the mail from Sinclair Academy.

Sinclair Christian Academy (SCA) told parents that the school will not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year.

The letter states that:

“The number of students who have committed to returning for the next school year is simply not enough to support the operation of SCA.”

The letter continues to say that they would like to keep the “students, teachers, staff and families in your prayers.”

Laurel Tucker’s son attends SCA in the first grade.

Tucker says she’s surprised but not surprised at the same time. She mentioned that in December when the school had a change in administration.

Tucker says she is sad for the teachers who will not have a job. She started a Go Fund Me page to support those teachers.