Suspect escapes from Bibb County deputy while on the way to jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man in the custody of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office escaped from a deputy’s van while he was on the way to jail.

27-year-old Telvin Vashun Smith had been picked Thursday morning for violating his probation.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Smith slid the handcuffs from the back of his body into a different position that allowed him to unlock the door, opened it, and ran away.

Police said he was last seen running near Second Street and Pebble Street.

Smith was wearing a black tank top and basketball shorts. He is around 5’7 and weighs around 160 pounds. He’s a male with a “low afro” hairstyle.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is looking for Smith.

Alexander II Magnet School and Elam Alexander Academy were on lockdown Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-866-68-CRIME.