41Today: Low-Carb/No-Carb Snacks

Coretta Lott with Sistah Bell’s Food and Catering shares two recipes that will add a little variety to your low carb/no carb diet world.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s no secret that American’s love snacking. In fact, 94% of American’s snack at least once a day.

The latest snacking trend is a snack with a carb-less crunch. Low carb/no carb diets remain one of the most popular diet trends as American’s look for new ways to eat healthy and lose weight all the time.

- Advertisement -

Coretta Lott with Sistah Bell’s Food and Catering shares two recipes that will add a little variety to your low carb/no carb diet world.

Savory Trail Mix Recipe:

Ingredients

Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds

ParmCrisps

Almonds

Air-popped popcorn

Dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Combine equal parts of each ingredient into a large bowl. Serve and enjoy!

“Bacon” and Eggs Recipe

Ingredients:

1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper pork rinds

6 hard boiled eggs, diced

2 1/2 Tbsp mustard

3/4 cup gluten-free mayo

1 1/2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 1/2 Tbsp white sugar

1/2 tsp paprika

Instructions

1. Thoroughly mix all ingredients, except pork rinds, in a large bowl.

2. Serve on or with pork rinds.