41Today: Low-Carb/No-Carb Snacks

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s no secret that American’s love snacking. In fact, 94% of American’s snack at least once a day.
The latest snacking trend is a snack with a carb-less crunch. Low carb/no carb diets remain one of the most popular diet trends as American’s look for new ways to eat healthy and lose weight all the time.
Coretta Lott with Sistah Bell’s Food and Catering shares two recipes that will add a little variety to your low carb/no carb diet world.
Savory Trail Mix Recipe:
Ingredients
- Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds
- ParmCrisps
- Almonds
- Air-popped popcorn
- Dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- Combine equal parts of each ingredient into a large bowl.
- Serve and enjoy!
“Bacon” and Eggs Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper pork rinds
- 6 hard boiled eggs, diced
- 2 1/2 Tbsp mustard
- 3/4 cup gluten-free mayo
- 1 1/2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 1/2 Tbsp white sugar
- 1/2 tsp paprika
Instructions
1. Thoroughly mix all ingredients, except pork rinds, in a large bowl.
2. Serve on or with pork rinds.