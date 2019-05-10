41Today: Low-Carb/No-Carb Snacks

Coretta Lott with Sistah Bell’s Food and Catering shares two recipes that will add a little variety to your low carb/no carb diet world.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It’s no secret that American’s love snacking. In fact, 94% of American’s snack at least once a day.

The latest snacking trend is a snack with a carb-less crunch. Low carb/no carb diets remain one of the most popular diet trends as American’s look for new ways to eat healthy and lose weight all the time.

Savory Trail Mix Recipe:

Ingredients

  • Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds
  • ParmCrisps
  • Almonds
  • Air-popped popcorn
  • Dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Combine equal parts of each ingredient into a large bowl.
  2. Serve and enjoy!

 

Bacon” and Eggs Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper pork rinds
  • 6 hard boiled eggs, diced
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp mustard
  • 3/4 cup gluten-free mayo
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp white sugar
  • 1/2 tsp paprika

Instructions

1. Thoroughly mix all ingredients, except pork rinds, in a large bowl.

2. Serve on or with pork rinds.

 

 