Bonaire mother receives award for her public works

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – American Mother’s Convention named Carol Norris the 2019 Georgia Mother of the Year. She received the award in Washington DC.

Carol lives in Bonaire, Georgia with her 15-year-old daughter, Kelsey.

Kelsey was 14 months old when Carol adopted her from a Russian orphanage. Carol was told that Kelsey wouldn’t be able to speak, walk, or learn.

Now 14 years later, Kelsey thrives in Bonaire.

Kelsey nominated Carol for the award.

Carol holds a Master’s Degree in Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine.

“I feel like that’s why God put me on this earth. That’s why I got my degree. That’s why I have the skill set I have, so I can make a difference in this world. And that’s why it’s important for me to work with Kelsey to develop those same qualities. Because she can make a difference even though she is special needs,” Carol said.

For more than 30 years, Carol Norris served as an advocate for non-profit organizations, public agencies, and community collaboratives that serve children and families.

Carol started the Norris Consulting Group. She specializes in grant writing, resource development, and strategic planning and evaluation.

Carol has written over 300 successfully funded grant proposals totaling over $153 million to fund a variety of health, education, and social service related projects in Georgia.

These services helped many poor and disadvantaged children.

Carol and her daughter also wrote the following two books:

“I Want to Make a Difference” which is about Kelsey’s challenges in the world

“A Girl and her Dogs” which is about losing two family dogs and the importance of giving love to pets

The American Mothers Committee of the Golden Rule Foundation established the Mother of the Year award in 1935.

Every year since, American Mothers, Inc. has named an inspirational mother from nominees across the 50 states including the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico for this honor.

Carol and her daughter with Senator Isakson while in D.C.

“Georgia Mother of the Year Carol Norris and her daughter Kelsey are an inspiration. Theirs isn’t just one story of overcoming challenges, it’s their entire life and attitude. I’m confident that the award means a great deal to both of them, but I also hope that the award means more Georgians will be touched and moved to action by the example they have set,” Isakson said.

In the future, Carol plans to work with nonprofits. Kelsey plans to continue volunteering.

Carol says the mother-daughter duo plans to open their own foundation.