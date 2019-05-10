Macon man arrested for commercial robbery, possession of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Macon man with four commercial robberies.

Investigators identified the suspect as 31-year-old Darryl James Clark. They arrested Clark on May 9th.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say that Clark is connected to the following incidents:

On April 27th around 12 a.m., a suspect entered the Jim Food Mart at 1920 Jeffersonville Road. The suspect demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk went behind the counter, the suspect pushed a gun-like object into the clerk’s back. The suspect fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

On May 7th around 5:30 p.m., a suspect entered the Subway at 630 North Avenue and demanded money from the employee. When the employee opened the register, the suspect snatched the money and fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident.



Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators linked Clark to these crimes as well as the robbery of the Murphy USA Gas at 1420 Gray Highway and the Dunkin Donuts at 1068 Gray Highway.

Both of those robberies happened on May 6th. Investigators used the video surveillance tapes from all the locations to link the cases.

Related Article: Bibb County Deputies investigating robbery at Macon convenience store

On May 7th, Bibb County Patrol deputies arrested Clark on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled substance

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Deputies called the Walgreens at 1280 Gray Highway for a person matching the robbery suspect’s description. While checking the area, deputies found Clark walking on Marrow Avenue near Fort Hill Street.

Deputies checked Clark and found the drugs and related items.

Deputies took Clark to the Bibb County Jail and held him on the Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Items.

On May 9th investigators added three counts of Robbery By Force and one count of Armed Robbery.

Authorities say that Clark is being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.