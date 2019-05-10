Macon Bacon rolls out new bacon themed menu items

MACON, Georgia (41NBC WMGT) – We hope your taste buds are ready because the Macon Bacon baseball team just added 32 new food and drink items to their menu.

After hiring new Director of Food and Beverage Nick Greene, Luther Williams Field shows off its bacon-related items.

- Advertisement -

Greene showcased some of the items at a tasting event on Friday, which included:

Bacon topped pulled pork sandwich

Bacon loaded mac and cheese

Delicious bacon loaded fries

Bacon lined hot dog

Bacon Cheeseburger

Six degrees of Kevin Bacon

President of the Macon Bacon Brandon Raphael says the “Love the Bacon” menu stems from a survey taken by fans who suggested they want more bacon.

Raphael says he also wants Luther Williams Field to become a 12-month event facility.

He says he wants to host concerts, beer festivals, and any event that can keep the field running all year long.

Other attractions added to the field include:

New landscaping

Tiki Bar with adult frozen drinks

Game on training kids zone (accessible to children during the game)

The Macon Bacon season delivers its first pitch May 31st.