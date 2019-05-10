Warner Robins man sentenced to 25 years for child molestation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston Superior Court found 31-year-old Ronnie Jamall Thomas guilty of child molestation on May 8th.

Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden sentenced Thomas to 25 years in the State penitentiary without the possibility of parole. This will be followed by life on probation.

Houston Superior Court convicted Thomas of the following charges:

Aggravated Child Molestation

Two counts of Child Molestation

According to the Houston County D.A.’s news release, the evidence established that during the summer months of 2015, Thomas engaged in multiple acts of sexual intercourse and oral sodomy with a 15-year-old girl.

Thomas was 27-years-old at the time. Authorities arrested Thomas in November 2015 following an investigation.