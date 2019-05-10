PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a City of Perry news release, Perry Mayor Jimmy E. Faircloth announced his resignation as Mayor of Perry effective May 31, 2019.

Communications director for Perry Ellen Palmer the resignation comes as a surprise. She said Mayor Faircloth didn’t give much of a reason for the decision, but he said the reasons were personal.

In the news release, Mayor Faircloth states, “I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Perry as Mayor for the last nine and ½ years. I have also enjoyed working with each councilman and the City of Perry to guide the City and plan for its continued success and growth. To all, I wish you continued success!”

City officials call Faircloth a strong and positive leader for his Council, City of Perry, and the Perry residents. They deem him an advocate for the driving development in Downtown Perry.

According to the news release, the Council, and City wish him well in his next endeavors. They say they will always be grateful for his leadership.

Per State Law and the City of Perry’s Charter, Council will call a special election to fill the remainder of the Mayor’s term, per the news release.

Officials say Details are not finalized yet on the special election. Mayor Pro Tem Randy Walker will serve as mayor in Faircloth’s place.