Mom to Mom: Cleaning hacks using nail polish remover

I’m all about trying to find things that I have around the house to help me clean.

The handy-dandy nail polish remover is not just for removing those chipped nails or the nail polish that’s got on your fingers.

You can also use it for all those gunky stickers and labels that get on toys when you’re trying to peel it off.

You kind of just wipe it and wipe it, and then as soon as you get it pretty wet, you can literally just scrape it right off.

The next thing I found is it can also remove permanent marker marks. Off your hands, off anything. Because you know when you’re using those Sharpies, especially when the kids get a hold of it, it gets all over the place and it’s so hard to get off. So all you do is the same thing. You put a bit on a cotton ball, and you wipe, wipe, wipe, and it comes right off.

A couple of other things that it does that I think is really cool that I never thought about is it can remove china stains. So those stains that get on your glasses or your fine china, you can just rub a bit of nail polish remover on it, and it’ll come right off.

And last but certainly not least, this is my all time favorite nail polish remover hack, is you can actually take those white soles of your shoes which are so popular these days, and you can remove the stains that you’re getting from the outside wear.

So moms out there, if you have found that perfect cleaning hack, I would love to hear about it and share it with our other moms out there.

