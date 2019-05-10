Severe storms possible Mother’s Day weekend

Good Evening,

After a warm day across Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 80’s we will get a small break from the heat as we head into the weekend.

Saturday



Scattered storms are expected to pop up across GA and the southeast through the weekend. Best timing for storms on Saturday will likely be the afternoon.



Main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours on Saturday as well.

Sunday



By Sunday the cold front that has been causing these storms will make its way to Middle Georgia. This will usher in periods of heavy rain as well as severe storms. Timing is still up in the air, but likely will be in the afternoon.



The severe threat is a little more elevated on Sunday across Middle Georgia. We will also introduce the minor threat of a brief spin-up tornado. Otherwise, damaging winds and large hail are still likely to be the main threats in Middle Georgia.

Dry conditions will move in across the area behind the cold front. We should stay dry through much of next week.