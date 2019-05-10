TECH REPORT: Uber opens to public investors, Facebook co-founder calls for company to be broken up

The biggest IPO, initial public offering, since Facebook happens today.

Uber, the ride-hailing app, is expected to begin selling shares today at $45, which values the company at around $75-billion.

While that’s a lot of money, the price has gone down as the IPO got closer.

TRAVEL TO THE MOON

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos unveiled the company’s “Blue Moon” lunar lander, as well as a new BE-7 rocket engine.

Bezos, who also runs Amazon, says the “Blue Moon” vehicle is designed to deliver different types of payloads to the moon’s surface.

Vice President Mike Pence earlier this year directed NASA to return U.S. astronauts to the surface of the moon within the next five years.

FACEBOOK CO-FOUNDER: BREAK UP FACEBOOK

Chris Hughes, a co-founder of Facebook, is calling for the breakup of social media.

In a New York Times editorial, he cites the threat of the platform’s unchecked power and that of founder Mark Zuckerberg.

He argues Facebook’s monopoly is stifling innovation and economic growth since no new social network has been created since 2011.

ORIGINAL APPLE FOR SALE

A rare working Apple-1, the computer that began the legacy of Steve Jobs and Apple, is set to go up for auction later this month, and experts believe it could sell for nearly $650,000.

Fewer than half of the Apple 1’s that were built have survived.

The computer sold for $666.66 cents when it was released in 1976.

-BY: Jane King, LilaMax Media