Wet Mother’s Day weekend ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms will be hit or miss, but more organized showers and thunderstorms will move through our region throughout the weekend.

TODAY.

It is going to be a very summer-like afternoon across Middle Georgia as afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up sporadically. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 80’s under a partly sunny sky. Tonight, scattered showers will hang around through the early night. Temperatures overnight will fall into the middle 60’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

There is a better chance for organized showers and thunderstorms on your Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. As of 5 am on Friday, May 10, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area. Storm threats will be frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. Tomorrow night temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND.

On Sunday a cold front will move through our region bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to Middle Georgia. As of 5 am on Friday, May 10, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area. Storm threats once again will be frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. Once we get past the storms on Mother’s Day, slightly cooler temperatures return to Middle Georgia to start off the next work week.

