United Way of Central Georgia starts first ever ACE Ladies Classic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia kicked off their first-ever Pink Promise United ACE Ladies’ Classic tournament on Thursday.

The event took place at the Idle Hour Country Club.

- Advertisement -

The organization offered bridge, tennis, and a golf tournament to raise money for breast cancer awareness, education, and mammogram screenings.

The United Way held the tournament after all three categories showed a recent shortfall in Central Georgia.

President & CEO of the United Way of Central Georgia George McCanless says last year the organization raised over $50,000. He says this year has had even better results.

Related Article: Massive food distribution kick off at Buck Melton Community Center

“It has been a great success. It has succeeded our expectations. Thanks to the Butler family and the Butler Automotive Group who have signed on initially as the key sponsor of the event,” McCanless said.

McCanless also says the money raised by Pink Promise United will stay in Central Georgia.