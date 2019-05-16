Bike to Work Day across US, free rides available

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – May 17th is National Bike to Work Day which is celebrated across the US.

The day encourages the community to bike to work rather than drive a car.

- Advertisement -

Bike Walk Macon is partnering with Macon Transit Authority for the second year to pair bikes with buses.

Every MTA bus has a bike rack. As a result, they are offering incentives for riders to ride their bike to the bus stop.

Riders can ride the bus for free all day as long as they have a bike. More than 300 participants rode last May.

Executive Director for Bike Walk Macon Rachel Hollar says it’s essential to pair biking with transit.

“Many may not want to bike 5 miles to get to work but may want to bike half a mile to get to the bus stop. Then take the bus and then bike that last half mile to work. Or to get to school or to just go get groceries so this is super important for anybody who is trying to get wherever they need to go in macon without the use of a car. It’s really great that we can pair two different modes of transportation to get you there,” Hollar said.

Bike Walk Macon is offering free breakfast at their 338 Poplar Street office from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The breakfast includes coffee and pastries as well as a mix and mingle with the community.

You can also sign a pledge for a car free ride by visiting bikewalkmacon.com.