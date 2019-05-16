Coliseum Medical Centers holds ‘Stroke Stroll’ to celebrate survivors

Coliseum holds ‘Stroke Stroll’ for survivors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers celebrated stroke survivors on Thursday with a Stroke Stroll.

Coliseum Medical Center employees cheered for the stroke survivors as they walked from the cafeteria to the first-floor classroom of the hospital.

The event raised awareness for stroke prevention with a stroll around the hospital to celebrate the recovery of stroke survivors.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of disability in adults in the U.S. That’s why members at the Coliseum Medical Center are working to reduce the number of strokes.

Director of Stroke Services Dr. Sourabh Lahoti says there are three ways people can prevent having a stroke, especially those over 50-years-old.

“You can prevent a stroke by eating right, exercising regularly, and checking your blood pressure often. Following these 3 easy methods can prevent the chances of having one,” Lahoti said.

Strokes take more than 100,000 Americans each year. On average, one American dies from a stroke every four minutes.

Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital have won several awards and accreditations for their treatment for stroke.