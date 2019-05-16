First 90’s of the year on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A ridge of high pressure is going to build in across the eastern third of the United States, and that means well above normal temperatures as we head into the weekend and next week.

TONIGHT.

A hit or miss rain shower cannot be ruled out, but rain chances are going to be hard to come by this evening. Under a partly cloudy sky temperatures will be falling into the low and middle 60’s across the region.

TOMORROW.

Your Friday morning commute will be dry and a little on the mild side, but by the time we get to the afternoon hours we do have the chance to see a few isolated showers moving across our region. Rain chances are slim, but not zero. These hit or miss showers will pop up and then rain themselves out, so if you have outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon or evening do not cancel them! Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the upper 80’s. Some areas may hit the 90° mark as well under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight tomorrow night a few clouds will hang around as temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

This weekend is going to be a hot one. Afternoon high temperatures will be running in the low 90’s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s. We will have a weather disturbance move through on Monday that will give us a 20% chance of showers, but other than that it looks to be dry and warm for the foreseeable future as a ridge of high pressure blankets the eastern third of the country.

