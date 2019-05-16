Robbery at Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery of the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road that happened around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say that a masked suspect pulled into the “drive-thru” and handed the bank teller a note. They say that the suspect demanded money on the written note.

Authorities say that once the suspect received the cash, they fled the scene.

Deputies say that the suspect fled the bank parking lot in a black car with tinted windows and no tag. Authorities believe the vehicle could be a four-door Nissan Altima.

Authorities say that the car pulled out of the bank parking lot and onto Hartley Bridge Road. The car then headed towards Houston Road.

Authorities described the suspect as a male.

He was last seen wearing:

A white mask

Black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves

A black baseball cap

A similar incident involving a similar car happened on April 6th at the Robins Federal Credit Union.

Photographs from the Mid-South incident are below.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about the incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.