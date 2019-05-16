Last Laughs: NBC Comedy Finales Air Tonight

(NBC) Two Thursday night comedies wrap up their seasons tonight on NBC.

It’s been a season of upheaval on “Superstore.”

Amy and Jonah finally revealed their relationship to their co-workers, Glen demoted himself, clearing the way for a new store manager, and we finally got to meet Dina’s birds, only to have them fly the coop.

Among the more poignant storylines, Mateo’s immigration status was revealed to Glen.

“I get a lot of people who sort of come up to me and tell me like, they’ve never seen an undocumented person represented this way on television,” says actor Nico Santos, “and so I’m just really happy that we’re able to tell that story.”

Cast members say the “Superstore” story will take a turn in the season finale.

