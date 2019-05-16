MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Bowmen Street and Cordele Avenue area on May 15th around 7 p.m.

Deputies say they saw a black Honda Passport with an invalid tag.

Authorities say that deputies stopped the SUV. They made contact with the three occupants.

Authorities identified the driver as 26-year-old Dameron Nimoy Taylor of Macon. They released Taylor with a warning for the registration on the SUV.

Deputies say that one of the passengers, 19-year-old Tremonta Deshon Boyer of Macon had a pistol in his possession. While checking the firearm, deputies discovered that the gun showed-up as stolen out of Hancock County in 2017.

Authorities say that the second passenger was released after being checked for warrants.

Deputies took Boyer to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities set Boyer’s bond at $4,050.00.

