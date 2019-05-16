MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixers 20 years ago.

The doctors went to college together and have been friends for over 30 years.

Dr. Ferguson says they have an amazing friendship and always trust each other’s judgment. So when Dr. Hodges came to Ferguson about a TV series proposal, he couldn’t say no.

National Geographic contacted Dr. Hodges through his Instagram page in March 2018. Since then, it has been a number of phone interviews, promotional videos, presentations, and finally a 6 episode offer.

Dr. Ferguson says, “it’s definitely a blessing and hopefully it’ll be something that will inspire others.”

The premise of the show is about two veterinarians that open two animal clinics and deal with a wide range of animals.

Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hodges say they have been filming for the past 3 months. They plan for the show to air in the Fall.