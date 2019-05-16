Morning Business Report: McDonald’s examines wait times, Hershey bars get makeover

McDonald’s will allow franchisees to make the call as to which breakfast items to serve throughout the day in a move that the company hopes will reduce wait times.

It saw a spike in sales in the united states when it began making breakfast items such as the Egg McMuffin and hash browns available throughout the day in 2015.

But breakfast all day means longer wait times, which is frustrating customers.

BOEING BUSINESS DROPS

Boeing reportedly received zero orders for planes last month.

CNN reports it wasn’t just the 737 Max, but all planes.

This is a signal that Boeing has a lot of work to do to regain confidence from airlines.

STOCK UPDATE

Stocks ended up higher as tech shares underpinned the market.

Also, auto tariffs are said to be delayed in the trade war with China and that helped too.

MODERN HERSHEY MAKEOVER

Hershey’s century-and-a-quarter-old chocolate bar design is getting a very modern makeover.

The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar.

Hershey’s is including a smiley face, the fist pound, the ghost emoji, and others.

KYLIE BABY BRAND

Kylie Jenner will start a baby clothing and home line.

In addition to clothing, “Kylie Baby” will sell bottles, strollers, and cribs.

She also has begun selling a skincare line.