Warner Robins police investigating shooting at apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are looking for a man they believe shot another man Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to Lake Vista Apartments on Northlake Drive just after 9:30 and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the arm, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The man was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a black male “possibly in his 20s” who possibly drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.