9-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – A nine-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Bloomfield Road.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Bloomfield Road just before 6 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was crossing Bloomfield Road on her bike when a car, driven by 17-year-old Logan Dean Yarbrough, hit her. Neither Yarbrough or his 16-year-old female passenger were injured.

The girl was taken to the Navicent Health in critical condition. She was then air lifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.