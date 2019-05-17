Arrowhead Park hosting the 2019 Annual Mountain Bike Race

Macon, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee Mountain Bike Association and Go Nuts Racing, will host the 2019 Annual Mountain Bike Race at Arrowhead Park Saturday.

Races begin with children ages 3-5 at 8 a.m. and continue until all age groups have finished.

The courses can be anywhere from seven to thirty miles.

Between 100 and 120 mountain biker have raced in this event in the past.

Founder & Owner of Go Nuts Biking, David Moore, says people come from throughout the country for the event.

“This bike trail is a diamond in the rough, for sure, and we’ve got people coming from all over to come down here and check out the trail system,” said Moore.

Moore also says the course is one of the more challenging trails in the Middle Georgia, featuring a lot of elevation changes and one creek crossing that can be a bit tricky.