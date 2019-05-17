Beware of buy and sell apps online

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Selling personal things on the Facebook Marketplace or other selling apps is becoming popular in Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Selling personal things on the Facebook Marketplace or other selling apps is becoming popular in Middle Georgia.

You can sale items within minutes of posting, and meet people anywhere to make a deal.

- Advertisement -

But how safe is it?

Vice President of Operations of the Better Business Bureau in Macon, Jason Blankenship, says there are a few things to keep in mind while selling or buying from apps.

“One huge red flag is if you’re trying to purchase an item from a seller and the form of payment is a wire transfer, prepaid Visa or prepaid Green Dot,” Blankenship said.

In the last three years, the Better Business Bureau has received more than 2,000 complaints, and more than 500 Scam Tracker reports from people who have shopped for goods online and received counterfeits instead of what they ordered.

If you are Victims of a scam, you can file a complaint here.