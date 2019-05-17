Graduating seniors visit old elementary schools, inspire youth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Graduating seniors from across the Macon-Bibb District visited their old elementary schools to walk the halls and interact with current elementary students.

This gives seniors the opportunity to see former teachers and old classmates they haven’t seen since graduating elementary.

The younger elementary students congratulated the graduating seniors.

Springdale Elementary participated in this event.

Armon Derexler and Abby Smith are graduating seniors from Mount De Sales Academy.

Derexler says students should keep working hard. Smith wants the children to use their available resources and do their homework every night.

Derexler and Smith both say it felt great being back.