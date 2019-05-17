Hot and dry through the next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We cracked the 90° mark at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport this afternoon, but even warmer weather is on the way as we head into the middle of the next work week.

TONIGHT.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early evening hours, but after sunset showers will diminish and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be falling into the middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be a warm Saturday afternoon across Middle Georgia. We will once again be dealing with hit or miss showers as rain chances are running at 20%. Temperatures will be running in the lower 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. Showers and thunderstorms will be dying down after sunset where we will see a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND.

Rain chances are extremely slim on Sunday, but a weather disturbance will move through late in the night on Sunday and into Monday morning. This will be our best chance of rain over the next seven days, but the rain chances are still running at only 20%. Temperatures to begin the week will be in the lower 90’s, but as a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen across the eastern half of the United States we will see temperatures rising into the middle and upper 90’s.

