Macon bike riders get free bus rides for National Bike to Work Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Biking can be a chore for some. However, there is an incentive for those who bike to the bus stop.

Bike Walk Macon partnered with the Macon Transit Authority (MTA) to provide free bus rides all day to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.

This is the second year that Bike Walk Macon has partnered with MTA. Over 300 people participated last year.

The purpose of the event is to try and encourage the community to bike to work rather than drive a car.

Every MTA bus has a bike rack on the front of the bus, available for riders.

“I think it’s very beneficial. It exposes people to all over Macon I think it’s very helpful,” said Curtis Miller, an MTA bus driver.

Weston Stroud is the MTA Transit Planner. He said it’s important to the MTA and the community to have this partnership with Bike Walk Macon.

Stroud also said residents enjoy the free ride and access some different spots in Macon.

Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon Rachel Hollar said it’s essential to pair bikes with buses.

You can also sign a pledge for a car-free ride by visiting bikewalkmacon.com.