Macon man with felony arrested for possession of AK47

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Around 1 a.m. on May 16th, deputies responded to a call on Rogers Avenue about shots fired. Deputies say that a suspicious person in a red Chevy Avalanche occupied the area.

Authorities say that deputies approached the occupants. Deputies identified the occupants as 26-year-old Akobeyan Denzell Howard and 36-year-old Walter Lemcharles Chapman.

Both occupants are from Macon.

Authorities say that deputies saw that Chapman tried to hide a firearm. They say that when deputies went to detain Chapman, he resisted and fought the deputies.

Deputies say they tased Chapman and arrested him. Authorities say that Chapman had an AK47 rifle with ammunition in his pocket.

Authorities took Chapman to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Willful Obstruction of Peace Officer

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Deputies set his bond at $7,000.00.

Deputies released Howard after they determined that he was clear of charges.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.