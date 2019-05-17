Macon man who fled from deputies during transport captured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC /WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Macon man who escaped a Sheriff’s van.

The arrest happened around 10:30 a.m. May 17th.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with Marshals from the South East Regional Fugitive Task Force captured 27-year-old Telvin Vashun Smith of Macon.

On May 9, 2019, deputies say that Telvin manipulated the van’s door lock while being taken to jail. They say he opened the door and got away from deputies.

Investigators say that they tracked Smith to a hotel near Eisenhower Parkway and I-475. They say that they saw Smith walking on Eisenhower Parkway at the I-475 overpass.

Investigators say they arrested Smith without incident.

Deputies say that they took Smith to the Bibb County Jail for the following warrants:

Battery Family Violence

Two counts of Criminal Trespass

Two counts of Cruelty to Children

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Escape

Probation Violation

Authorities say that Smith’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Alexus Tasharah Smith of Macon, helped hide Telvin from the police. They arrested Alexis and took her to the Bibb County Jail.

Authorities charged Alexus with Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal.

Both are held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.