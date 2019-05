The 7th annual William L. Turner Golf Classic is taking place on Saturday, June 8th

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 7th annual William L. Turner Golf Classic is taking place on Saturday, June 8th at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville.

The event benefits the William L. Turner Foundation in Warner Robins.

The Omega Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity organizes the event.

For more information and to register as a golfer or team of four call 803-290-8320 or 301-267-0425.

You can also register and pay online by clicking here.