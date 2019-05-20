Home runs for children’s hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Providence Dental Spa in Macon is spreading awareness and is giving back to one Children’s hospital to support children’s health.

For every home run the Macon Bacon hits for the 2019 baseball season, Providence Dental Spa will donate one hundred dollars to Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

The inspiration for the promotion was by the owner, Dr. Jason Mann’s son, Julian Mann.

Julian was Born at 24 weeks and five days and was born premature, weighing in at 1 pound and 15 ounces.

Because of his early arrival, Julian remained in N-I-C-U care for nearly six months. Throughout their experience, the Mann family received attentive support from the hospital staff.

Out of a desire to show gratitude and share hope with others, the home run fundraiser was born.

The promotion will run throughout the season lasting from May 31st to August 2nd