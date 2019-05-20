Middle Georgia veterans take Honor Flight in remembrance of who made sacrifice

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thirteen veterans and their guardians took the Middle Georgia honor flight to Washington D.C.

They toured the World War II (WWII) Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and other monuments.

The veterans included:

7 WWII two veterans (100-year-old Eustacio Rivera was among them)

3 Korean war veterans

3 Vietnam veterans

Edward Krout says he never dreamed the experience was like this. “It’s something that they are doing for us that I never saw,” he said.

The honor flight gives veterans a chance to see monuments and memorials dedicated to those who made sacrifices for our country.

One stop gave veterans a chance to see the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

After touring all day, the veterans received a mail call on the way home and read letters from friends and families.

Korean veteran Bobby Crosby recommends the trip. “I was so glad that my grandson found out about the honor flight. It gave me an opportunity to come on this trip. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have done it at my age,” Crosby said.

President of Middle Georgia Honor Flight Roger Jennings says this is the fourth flight they’ve had and he hopes every veteran can experience it.

The next Middle Georgia Honor Flight takes place on September 7th.

If you’re interested in becoming a guardian for the veterans, go to middlegahonorflight.org.