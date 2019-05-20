Deputies need your help finding man who robbed pizza delivery driver

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 17-year-old Raquan Parker of Macon.

Authorities say that Parker is wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. The incident happened on April 19th around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of A Street.

- Advertisement -

Authorities identify the delivery driver as 68-year-old Abusomwan Osazuwa of Macon. They say that Osazuwa was delivering a pizza when Parker and two other suspects approached him.

Authorities say that Parker pointed a pistol at Osazuwa and demanded the keys to his car. The three suspects fled the scene in Osazuwa’s Toyota Avalon.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered the car on April 21st around 7 p.m. Deputies say they also recovered a stolen gun.

Authorities say that Parker is known to frequent the south Macon area where his mother lives. However, the family has not seen him for some time.

Deputies say Parker stands about 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 150 pounds.

There is no description of the other two suspects. Investigators are still attempting to identify them at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Raquan Parker, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.