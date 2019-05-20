Warner Robins police arrest, charge man with murder

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Detectives charged 21-year-old Terrence Dontae Jones with the murder of Melando Cortez Moore on May 20th.

Authorities charged Jones with the following counts:

Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jones is in the Houston County Detention Center in Perry.

Authorities arrested Jones on May 8th for Violation of Probation.

The incident stemmed from a call on May 7th. The Warner Robins Police Department dispatched officers to the Tanglewood Apartments about shots fired.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found an unresponsive 43-year-old Cortez with gunshot wounds. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Officers say that Cortez was taken to the Navicent Health in Macon and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information

Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.