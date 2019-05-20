Record breaking high temperatures possible later this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A warm work week is going to turn even warmer as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

TONIGHT.

Things will begin to cool off after sunset this evening, but it is still going to be a mild night across Middle Georgia. Under a mostly clear sky we will see temperatures running in the middle 60’s. by the time you head out on Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are not going to hard to come by over the next several days. Under a mix of sun and clouds we will see temperatures climbing from the low 90’s to the middle 90’s in some of our communities. A slight breeze out of the southwest will keep the air stirring, but it is still going to be warm. Temperatures will be running between five and ten degrees above normal in the afternoon hours for this time of year. After sunset we will see temperatures only cool into the middle and upper 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

REST OF WORK WEEK AND BEYOND.

As we get into the latter portion of the work week and into the weekend, record breaking temperatures will be possible. The middle to upper 90’s begin on Friday and will carry into Memorial Day. Below is a breakdown of record high temperatures for several days coming up.

Friday, May 24 – 97° (1960)

Saturday, May 25 – 97° (2000,1960,1953)

Sunday, May 26 – 98° (1962)

Monday, May 27 – 99° (1953)

Whatever outdoor plans you have this week make sure to stay hydrated as well as wear sunscreen!

