Judge sentences Macon man in multi-million dollar school district computer case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge convicted a businessman of a scheme to defraud the Bibb County School District (BCSD).

According to the Bibb County DA’s office, 49-year-old Dave Carty of Macon will spend 50 months in prison and 3 years supervised release for his crime.

- Advertisement -

Judge Marc Treadwell charged Carty in connection to the sale of 15,000 NComputing devices for $3.7 million to upgrade classroom technology for BCSD in 2012.

The DA says that the actual cost of the devices was $1.7 million.