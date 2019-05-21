Bibb County Board of Education approves proposed budget for FY 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A $3,000 increase for certified employees in Bibb County and a 2% increase for classified employees was proposed at the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Superintendents Recommended Budget.

The Bibb County Board of Education held a Called Board Meeting to discuss tentative approval for the FY 2020 budget.

The mission of the budget is to develop a highly trained staff and engage a community dedicated to education.

The total budget for FY 2020 is approximately $336 million which is an almost 4% increase from the 2019 budget.

This is due to increases in school nutrition, capital projects and special revenue.

At the end of the meeting, the motion was made to approve the budget. The decision was unanimous.

The next step is a public hearing on June 11th.