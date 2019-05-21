Temps climb through the week in Middle Georgia

We made it back into the mid 90’s today across Middle Georgia. More warm days are on the way through the week with the possibility of a few record breaking days.



Wednesday will see our only chance for the formation of a few showers. An easterly wind will usher in some moisture from the Atlantic. We could see this start to increase our chances for a few showers, but widespread coverage is not likely.



Through the rest of the week will see our temperatures climb from the mid 90’s to the 100’s by Sunday. The max temp ever recorded in May is 99, so it is very possible we break multiple heat records by the time the weekend is over!

Stay aware of your hydration if you are going to be outdoors this week and weekend and be sure to take numerous breaks.