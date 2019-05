MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Tabata is a type of training where you do high intensity exercises for 20 seconds, followed by a 10 second break, for eight rounds.

Andi Hardy, from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, visited Daybreak teach us how to do Tabata.

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Click on the video to see how to do the exercises.