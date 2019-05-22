Deputies arrest man in connection with American Pride Bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a robbery that happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say they arrested 48-year-old Wesley Gerald Sorrow of Lizella at the Dismas Charities halfway house around 4 p.m. They say the cash taken during the robbery was also recovered.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that Sorrow stayed at the halfway house after the prison released him on May 14th. He served time for an armed robbery that happened in 2007.

Authorities say that deputies took Sorrow to the Criminal Investigation Unit for interviewing.

After investigators interviewed Sorrow, they took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and booked him for robbery with no bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.